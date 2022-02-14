Man sentenced in BB gun incident

ELKO – One of two men accused in the BB gun shooting of a girl on a bicycle has been ordered to complete 40 hours of community service.

Christopher Mangum, 20, of Caliente was originally arrested on felony charges of conspiracy to commit child abuse and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon.

A 14-year-old girl told police on Nov. 7, 2020, that she was riding in the tree streets when a silver Ford F-150 drove up to her and someone began shooting her with what she believed was a BB gun. Police said the girl had minor injuries.

The vehicle was located a short time later and Mangum, then 18, was arrested and the weapon was seized for evidence.

Mangum reportedly told an officer that they had been shooting at signs and squirrels, and one of the females in the pickup told him she “didn’t like that girl” on the bike.

Mangum pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit battery. He was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail by District Judge Mason Simons, ordered to complete 40 hours of community service for a nonprofit organization, and to serve two days in jail with credit for two days already served.

Mangum was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and write a letter of apology to the victim.

Derek I. Torrealday of Caliente was arrested four months after the incident on a warrant on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and felony child abuse.

