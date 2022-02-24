 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced in casino patron robbery case

  • 0

ELKO – An Elko man accused of robbing a patron at a casino has been sentenced to prison.

Breydon C. Sherman, 21, pleaded guilty to burglary of a business and was sentenced Feb. 18 by District Judge Mason Simons to 12 to 30 months. He was also ordered to pay $210 restitution to the victim.

Police were called to the casino on Nov. 4 after a woman reported that a tall man had “ripped” a voucher out of her hand and ran out of the casino. Police watched surveillance video of the crime and found the suspect nearby about two hours later.

Simons ordered Sherman’s sentence to be served consecutively to any previous sentences.

According to Elko County Jail records, Sherman was arrested in June 2019 at Walmart for obtaining a dangerous drug by fraud or forgery. He was arrested again in June of 2021 for failure to appear in court after being released on $5,000 bail.

Sherman pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to possess a false or altered prescription, and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.

Breydon C. Sherman

Sherman
