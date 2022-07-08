Man sentenced in robbery at Maverik

ELKO – A man accused of hitting a convenience store customer over the head with a wine bottle and stealing more than $8,000 worth of his jewelry last summer in Elko has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Steven R. Mondragon, 30, will be eligible for parole after eight years. His sentence includes 15 years in prison on the robbery charge, and a consecutive 70 months for the deadly weapon enhancement.

He pleaded no contest before District Judge Kriston Hill and was credited with 285 days already served in jail. Mondragon was also ordered to pay the victim $8,297, jointly with Norbert L. Lenoir III of Carlin.

Lenoir earlier pleaded no contest to principal to battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and principal to grand larceny. He was sentenced March 4 by Hill to up to 15 years in prison on the battery charge and up to five years on the larceny charge, to be served concurrently.

Mondragon was a resident of Las Vegas when the brutal robbery occurred around 12:25 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Maverik on Mountain City Highway.

A police report said a California couple was in the store when Norman D. Wasson, 37, of Elko appeared to be distracting the male as Mondragon hit him on the back of the head with a wine bottle. Then, Mondragon and Lenoir began beating and kicking the victim.

Wasson and Lenoir were arrested shortly after the crime. Mondragon was located two months later in Montana.

Wasson was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and/or robbery, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit battery. A status hearing on his case was held this week.

Wasson was released on bail and arrested again in December on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released again and arrested June 28 on charges of camping on public property and failure to appear in court on the drug charge.

According to a Las Vegas Sun report, Mondragon was arrested in August 2010 after he fired a gun into a crowd during a gang-related dispute, injuring three people. Two other men with him escaped in a car.

Nevada Department of Corrections records show that he was sentenced to prison and his last Parole Board hearing was in February 2019.