Man sentenced to jail time in credit card case

ELKO – A Spring Creek man who was on probation in a drug case has been sentenced to 270 days in Elko County Jail after pleading no contest to conspiracy to obtain or possess a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent.

Cassidy W. Carson, 28, has been arrested 20 times over the past 10 years and sentenced to prison twice.

District Judge Kriston Hill sentenced him on the credit card charges on Jan. 14, and last March after he pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance. Carson was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, to run concurrent with a previous sentence, and was placed on probation for 18 months.

He was arrested twice in 2021 for violating probation, according to Elko County Jail records.

Carson was also arrested in February 2020 on charges of possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; selling a controlled substance; and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He was also arrested in January 2020 on a charge of forgery.

Nevada Department of Corrections records indicate Carson has been sent to prison twice; once in 2014 for felony possession of a controlled substance, and once in 2019 for felony driving under the influence.

In November 2015, Carson and Christopher S. Pocock, 24, were arrested on burglary charges after police responded to alarms behind the Taber Building in downtown Elko. They told police they were “looking for a place to get out of the weather.”

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0