Man sentenced to prison for arson in downtown Elko

ELKO – A former Spring Creek resident has been sentenced to prison for starting a fire in an Elko hotel.

Charlie William Senk Jr., 37, was listed as a resident of South Dakota when he pleaded no contest to fourth-degree arson.

Firefighters were called to the Western Inn on the morning of Dec. 6, 2020, but the blaze had been extinguished by a manager using a fire extinguisher.

Police viewed surveillance footage of Senk leaving his room and then re-entering and leaving again shortly before 9 a.m. A minute later, smoke detectors began going off in the room.

Smoke could be seen filling the hallway and another manager began informing residents of the fire. One manager said that when he informed Senk about the fire he “took off running.”

Senk was originally charged with first-degree arson. At the time he was booked he was already in Elko County Jail on charges of possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

District Judge Al Kacin sentenced Senk this month to 15 to 40 months in prison and he was ordered to pay $1,213 restitution to the victim.

