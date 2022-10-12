Man sentenced to prison for attempted home invasion

ELKO – A man who had to be Tased multiple times during an attempted home invasion has been sentenced to 2-5 years in prison.

West Wendover Police were called to a residence three times on the night of April 20 on reports that Antonio L. Correa, 40, had entered the home and stolen a woman’s clothes, then made repeated attempts to enter again. On the third call police were told Correa had a knife in his hand and was trying to kick in the door.

After ignoring commands from police he was shot with a Taser but it had no effect and he got into a “scuffle” with an officer, according to court records. Another officer fired a Taser multiple times in “drive stun mode” until he stopped fighting.

Police said Correa admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine.

He was originally booked on charges of aggravated stalking, harassment, resisting a public officer, trespass constituting domestic violence, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

He pleaded no contest to attempted home invasion and was sentenced Sept. 27 by District Judge Mason Simons to 24 to 60 months in prison.

Correa served a previous prison term in 2012. In that case, he was listed as an Idaho resident when he and another man broke into a West Wendover home. He was found guilty of attempted grand larceny and sentenced to 34 months in prison by District Judge Al Kacin.