ELKO – A Spring Creek man who was caught in September with a stolen horse trailer has been sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison.

Chancy K. Yates, 28, pleaded guilty to burglary of a residence and grand larceny. He was sentenced Monday by District Judge Mason Simons and given credit for 273 days already served in jail.

Yates was arrested Sept. 27 by Elko County Sheriff’s deputies who pulled him over at 12th Street and Opal Drive. The trailer had been entered into a crime database earlier in the day.

After that arrest he was also charged with attempted escape from the jail. Deputies said Yates kicked out a cell window and climbed out of his cell, then went to the main door of the cellblock and began kicking it.

He was charged with possessing a dangerous weapon by an incarcerated person, escape by a felony prisoner, damaging jail property, and resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon.

Damage to the jail cost more than $1,700 to repair.

According to Elko County Jail records, Yates was also arrested in 2014 as one of two people suspected of burglarizing businesses in the Plaza Forty shopping mall on Idaho Street, as well as another business on Manzanita Lane and two places in Spring Creek.

He failed to show up in court and was listed as one of the sheriff’s department’s “most wanted” suspects. He was arrested a month later after returning to Elko on a bus from Oregon.