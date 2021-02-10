Man sentenced to prison for Wendover arson

ELKO – A man accused of starting a fire that damaged multiple structures and automobiles in West Wendover pleaded no contest to arson charges and was sentenced to 3½ to 14 years in prison.

Jose Diego Rodriguez, 29, of Mexico was arrested in May after starting a fire that damaged two homes and a shed, along with four cars and an ATV. He was also ordered by District Judge Mason Simons to pay $37,350 in restitution to the victims.

Rodriguez pleaded no contest to one count of first degree arson and one count of third-degree arson. He was sentenced to 2-10 years in prison on the first count and 19-48 months on the second count, to be served consecutively.

West Wendover Police sought assistance in the investigation from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, State Fire Marshal, Division Investigation and Enforcement Bureau.

Rodriguez was seen on video leaving and then returning to a residence where the blaze started. A partially burned shirt was recovered as evidence.

“The Nevada DPS, State Fire Marshal Division is dedicated to the investigation and apprehension of individuals who commit crimes in communities across Nevada,” said a release.

“Anyone who may have information about fires that occur in the State of Nevada is asked to contact the arson hotline 1-844-NV ARSON. Callers may remain anonymous.”

