Man shot by deputy during disturbance in Elko suburb

ELKO – A man was shot in the arm by an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy late Tuesday night during a disturbance at his Kittridge Canyon residence.

Deputies were called to a home on Aster Street shortly after 10 p.m. When they arrived they contacted Ray Dicochea at the residence.

“Dicochea was armed with a handgun and refused orders from the deputies to drop the handgun,” stated the sheriff’s office. “One deputy fired his service weapon at Dicochea striking him in the arm.”

He retreated into the residence and the Elko Special Response Team was called to the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Dicochea was contacted by cellphone several times but initially refused to exit his residence. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody at 2:48 a.m.

The last officer-involved shooting in the region occurred in June when a California man was shot and killed north of Eureka. Zachery I. Minissale, 34, of Nevada City had shot a Nevada Department of Transportation employee in a construction zone and fled the scene. Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts set up tire spikes that disabled the vehicle, then Minissale began firing at officers.

A year earlier, an Elko man was shot and killed on the 12th Street Bridge after he fled from a traffic stop and began firing at a state trooper.

