Man suspected of trying to hit sheriff deputy's vehcile

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for trying to hit a sheriff’s patrol vehicle multiple times with a stolen pickup on Last Chance Road on Friday night.

Juan C. Sanchez, 26, was booked in Elko County Jail on six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, driver disobeying a peace officer, possessing, two counts of reckless driving, and speeding too fast for conditions.

According to an Elko County Sheriff’s report, a deputy responded to a domestic call at a residence on Nebraska Avenue on Sept. 18.

As the deputy neared, he was notified the suspect had left the residence in a white pickup truck and was driving toward the patrol vehicle at a high-rate of speed in a 25 mph zone, registering 69 mph on the radar.

The deputy reported his red and blue lights were switched on when the truck attempted to ram the patrol vehicle, with the deputy avoiding a collision.

The truck stopped, reversed in front of the patrol vehicle to get behind it, and tried to ram the back of the patrol vehicle.

The deputy said the truck tried to ram his vehicle two more times before driving east on Last Chance Road where the deputy followed in pursuit.