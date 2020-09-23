Man suspected of trying to hit sheriff deputy's vehcile

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for trying to hit a sheriff’s patrol vehicle multiple times with a stolen pickup on Last Chance Road on Friday night.
Juan C. Sanchez, 26, was booked in Elko County Jail on six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, driver disobeying a peace officer, possessing, two counts of reckless driving, and speeding too fast for conditions.
According to an Elko County Sheriff’s report, a deputy responded to a domestic call at a residence on Nebraska Avenue on Sept. 18.
As the deputy neared, he was notified the suspect had left the residence in a white pickup truck and was driving toward the patrol vehicle at a high-rate of speed in a 25 mph zone, registering 69 mph on the radar.
The deputy reported his red and blue lights were switched on when the truck attempted to ram the patrol vehicle, with the deputy avoiding a collision.
The truck stopped, reversed in front of the patrol vehicle to get behind it, and tried to ram the back of the patrol vehicle.
The deputy said the truck tried to ram his vehicle two more times before driving east on Last Chance Road where the deputy followed in pursuit.
After losing sight of it briefly, the deputy said the truck reappeared, driving at a high rate of speed west on Last Chance Road directly at the patrol vehicle.
“I was ran off the road to avoid a head-on collision,” the deputy wrote in the report. “The vehicle, at a high rate of speed, almost struck a pedestrian and a horse at this location.”
The Elko Police Department stopped and arrested Sanchez. .
Sanchez’s father reported the truck as stolen, telling authorities his son pushed and tackled him to the ground, demanding the keys to his father’s truck.
Sanchez was also charged with domestic battery, robbery, conspiracy to commit grand larcney and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehcile.
His bail was set at $268,675.
According to Elko Daily Free Press files, Sanchez was arrested on Feb. 6 for driving with a suspended driver's license, displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title, headlamps not illuminated when required, and a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.