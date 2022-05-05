Man who rammed police car to be paroled

ELKO – An Elko man sentenced 16 years ago for attempting to leave the scene of an accident that injured an Elko Police Department officer is scheduled to be paroled this month.

William L. Kerr was 35 when he was arrested in August 2005 following a police chase during which he drove a minivan through town on the wrong side of the road and rammed a patrol car.

Officers broke off the chase twice during the hour-long incident because of Kerr's erratic driving, then-police chief Clair Morris said.

Morris said the minivan intentionally drove into oncoming traffic.

"It's very fortunate he didn't kill someone last night," Morris told the Elko Daily Free Press. "Once he almost hit pedestrians and other vehicles. At that point in time the officers had no choice but to get him off the street."

The minivan slammed into the driver’s side of a patrol car, injuring a police sergeant. Two other officers were injured as they attempted to arrest Kerr. All three were treated and released from the hospital.

Kerr already had "quite an extensive criminal background," Morris said at the time.

Four months earlier, he was accused of shooting his way out of a clothing store in Elko.

The owner of Guys and Gals called police about a shoplifter and slipped out of the building, locking Kerr inside, then-police chief Mike Smith said. When he found himself locked in, Kerr started breaking things and used a firearm to shoot the window to allow him to escape, Smith said.

He was already a convicted felon at the time of that incident.

