Man with gun arrested following threats

ELKO – A domestic dispute that involved threats and a firearm was ended peacefully by Elko Police Department officers Thursday night.

Police were called to a Front Street residence at about 9 p.m. when a woman reported her boyfriend, Daniel McCoy, had a handgun.

“McCoy was threatening to kill her and then kill himself,” stated police.

He pointed the gun at her several times, police said. When officers arrived on the scene McCoy was outside still armed with the handgun and initially refused the officers’ commands.

“Officers were eventually successful in de-escalating the situation. McCoy surrendered the handgun but was still not physically compliant, After a brief struggle McCoy was taken into custody without further incident."

Police said no one was injured.

McCoy was transported to Elko County Jail where he was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a firearm, and obstructing an officer.

