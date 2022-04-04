Manager arrested for lewdness with dancer

ELKO – The manager of a “bikini bar” in West Wendover has been arrested on a charge of open or gross lewdness after a dancer accused him of fondling and kissing her naked body in his office.

Joel Villa, 47, was arrested April 1 on a warrant related to the Jan. 8 incident.

Villa and the dancer both told a West Wendover Police Department officer of an agreement between them that if the woman did not make enough money to pay her $130 “stage fee” that night, Villa would waive it if she danced privately for him. “She agreed to dance but was uncomfortable in doing so and did not consent to the intimate touching that followed,” stated a police document.

The officer said the establishment was not a licensed sexually oriented business and therefore such transactions are not permitted, “but even if it was neither the performer nor the patron is to have any contact with one another, and the performance must take place on a stage under West Wendover city code.”

The officer said Villa, as manager of the club, “should be aware that such conduct is not permitted, nor can it be bargained for.”

Villa’s bail on the gross misdemeanor charge was listed at $5,000.

