Manhunt continues for Carlin-area homicide suspect

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office increased patrols around Carlin schools Wednesday morning as a manhunt continued for a homicide suspect.

“This is an extra precaution only to ensure the safety of the students, teachers, and school,” stated the sheriff’s office. “We do not have any intel to believe he is in that area.”

Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts was in the process of seeking a warrant for Daniel G. Goodyear, 58, according to The Associated Press. Watts said he plans to release information on the homicide sometime Wednesday morning.

Goodyear, 58, is considered armed and dangerous.

“If you see Goodyear, do not contact him, and immediately call 911,” advised law enforcement.

Several law enforcement agencies began searching for Goodyear around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday following a report of a fatal shooting near Interstate 80 about three miles west of Carlin.

