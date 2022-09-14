Manhunt continues in Elko area

ELKO – A manhunt continued Wednesday for a suspect who fled from law enforcement and burglarized residences in the Ryndon/Elburz area Tuesday.

The man was last seen headed south from River Ranch in a stolen ATV. He is described as having a beard, and was wearing a white shirt and camo.

“The suspect is considered armed and very dangerous,” stated the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. “If you see this suspect please call 911 immediately.”

Earlier on Tuesday, troopers from the Nevada State Police began pursuing a white van with unmatched Utah plates, both of which were determined to have been stolen.

“The suspect abandoned the van near River Ranch and stole a gray ATV (4 wheeler) in that area and burglarized a couple of residences in that area,” stated the sheriff’s office.

The suspect fled the area westbound on the ATV. It is believed that he discharged a firearm into a parked, abandoned vehicle near the 317 mile marker on Interstate 80, and was last seen headed south.