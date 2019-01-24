ELKO – An arrest was made in connection with a kidnapping in August that led to a manhunt in Spring Creek.
John Glenn Hebel, 21, of Elko, was booked in Elko County Jail on multiple felony charges including first degree kidnapping, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and coercion and destroying evidence in the commission of a felony.
He was also charged with firearms charges including unlawful possession of a short-barreled rifle or short-barreled shotgun, changing, altering, removing or obliterating the serial number of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
His bail was set at $377,500.
On Aug. 30, a manhunt was launched in Spring Creek when two women in their early 20s were found on Boyd-Kennedy Road. They told an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy they had been kidnapped at a Southside residence in Elko earlier in the day.
That afternoon, a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper pursued a vehicle thought to be in connection with the crime. The trooper said he ended it when the high-speed pursuit endangered the public.
The vehicle was abandoned on Pleasant Valley Road near the Spring Creek Campground later that day and taken into evidence by law enforcement.
Hebel was one of three suspects identified by Elko Police Department, which handled the investigation.
Charges against Hebel in connection with the kidnapping were filed on Jan. 11 by the Elko County District Attorney’s office.
According to court documents, the incident stemmed over a suspected theft of $600 from the boyfriend of one of the victims.
The victims were not harmed in the incident, authorities said.
The Elko County Sheriff’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.
Hebel has been arrested six times between 2016 and 2018 on various drug and weapons charges, according to Elko Daily Free Press files.
On Oct. 3 in Elko District Court, Hebel pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and pleaded no contest to receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods. He was given suspended sentence of 68 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years.
Hebel will appear Jan. 24 in Elko Justice Court to set a date for his preliminary hearing.
He has been in custody at the Elko County Jail since his arrest on Nov. 7 for trespassing on a parole and probation hold without bail.
