Manhunt suspect believed to have stolen another vehicle

ELKO – Law enforcement officers are seeking the public’s help in locating a pickup that was stolen Wednesday morning in Ryndon, a day after a burglary suspect fled from state troopers.

The orange 2001 Dodge pickup with extended cab and a small trailer was reported stolen at 8:18 a.m. on Durango Drive, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. It has a Nevada plate, number 436NTR.

The suspect, who had stolen an ATV in the area on Tuesday, fled before deputies could arrive. Information was obtained that indicated he possibly fled westbound on Interstate 80.

“We believe it’s the same guy based off the proximity of where the vehicle was stolen,” said Undersheriff Justin Ames.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to call 911 and report its location. The driver should be considered armed and dangerous.

A manhunt began Tuesday after troopers from the Nevada State Police began a pursuit of a suspect driving a white van with unmatched Utah plates, both of which were determined to have been stolen.

“The suspect abandoned the van near River Ranch and stole a gray ATV (4 wheeler) in that area and burglarized a couple of residences in that area,” stated the sheriff’s office.

The suspect fled the area westbound on the ATV. It is believed that the suspect discharged a firearm into a parked, abandoned vehicle near the 317 mile marker on Interstate 80.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard, last seen wearing a white shirt and dressed in camo.