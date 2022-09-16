Manhunt suspect identified by Oregon officials

ELKO – The suspect in a multi-state manhunt and “crime spree” that involved thefts in Elko County has been identified by Oregon State Police.

Jamie L. Cochran, 42, was arrested Thursday in the Fremont National Forest east of Lakeview. He has spent time in West Virginia and Utah but is currently transient, officials said.

Cochran is believed to have burglarized a daycare in Salt Lake City, where he stole a van that was driven through the fence of the daycare. The stolen van was later located in Elko.

On Tuesday he is believed to have stolen a quad ATV that was driven to a residence where a home invasion robbery was committed east of Elko. Elko officials said it is also believed that he discharged a firearm into a parked, abandoned vehicle on Interstate 80 near mile marker 31.

After a manhunt that continued overnight, an orange 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup was reported stolen from a residence in Ryndon on Wednesday morning. The pickup was spotted in Humboldt County but law enforcement called off the chase when the driver exceeded 100 mph into head-on traffic, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup was seen Wednesday night at Denio Junction where the driver attempted to get fuel. The Humboldt County Sherriff’s Office responded to the remote area near the Oregon border.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oregon State Troopers responded on Highway 140 toward Nevada, and located the vehicle just east of Adel, Oregon. The vehicle immediately began eluding officers and drove off road onto private farm fields. Deputies and troopers lost sight of the vehicle a short time later.

Additional troopers were called into the area. The ground search was assisted by an Oregon State Police airplane, a helicopter and airplane from the California Highway Patrol, as well as a helicopter from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The ground search involved more than 50 officers from multiple jurisdictions, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

Shortly after noon Thursday, Cochran was taken into custody by an Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife sergeant, a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer, and a Bureau of Land Management ranger. The stolen Dodge Dakota pickup was found in the McDowell Creek area, west of Plush, Oregon, about six miles from where Cochran was located.

He was armed with a stolen handgun when arrested, Oregon State Police said.

Cochran was held in the Lake County Jail on outstanding warrants from Elko. Additional charges of eluding an officer, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, and firearm theft are pending.