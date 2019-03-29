March 28
Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at 650 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855
------
Michael C. Baysinger, 18, of Carlin was arrested in Carlin for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $1,140
------
Tyson D. Canty, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for violating a domestic violence restraining order. No bail listed
------
Eric Garcia, 18, of Lamoille was arrested at West River and D streets for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and turn signal required. Bail: $1,495
------
Dennis S. Sweat, 64, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Spring Creek Sinclair for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and driving under the influence. No bail
------
Beau J. Warner, 28, of Elko was arrested at the McDonalds on Idaho Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.