McDonald's homicide suspect in custody
McDonald's homicide suspect in custody

Justin M. Mullis

Elko Police Department released this photo of a suspect later identified as Justin Michael Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca. He was arrested Monday afternoon.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- The suspect in Sunday night’s homicide at the Idaho Street McDonald's restaurant has been taken into custody.

Police said 24-year-old Justin Michael Mullis of Winnemucca was driven to the Elko Police Department by an acquaintance on Monday afternoon.

EPD detectives interviewed Mullis before he was transported to the Elko County Jail, where he was being held on a charge of open murder.

“The investigation is ongoing, however, the crime appears to be random and there is no known connection between Mullis and the victim, 16-year-old Kylee Leniz of Elko,” stated police.

“The Elko Police Department would like to thank the community for all of the tips that came in during the course of this investigation.”

