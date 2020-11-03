McDonald's murder suspect held without bail

ELKO – A Winnemucca man was booked Monday evening on an open murder charge but police are still attempting to locate the firearm used to kill a 16-year-old Elko student working at McDonald’s.
Justin Michael Mullis is being held without bail pending a court appearance. He listed his residence as Spring Creek but police said his last permanent address is Winnemucca.
Mullis is accused of walking up to the drive-thru window at the Idaho Street McDonald’s at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and fatally shooting employee Kylee Leniz. One shot was fired from a 9mm handgun, according to Elko Police Department Lt. Mike Palhegyi.
Although the shooter was wearing a disguise, police were able to use surveillance images and tips from the public to connect him with a nearby motel, where Palhegyi said police found evidence connecting him to the crime scene.
A photo of the suspect was released, and police received tips from the public that they used to identify him as Mullis.
Palhegyi said Mullis has no history of prior violent criminal activity, and police did not establish a motive.
“There’s absolutely no reason for this that we have been able to determine,” he said.
Throughout the day Monday, people brought flowers and balloons to the restaurant at the corner of Idaho Street and Boyd Drive. A “Justice for Kylee” Facebook page was started Monday and had more than 800 members by Tuesday morning.
“It is with a heavy heart that we lost one of our Elko employees and are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred last night,” stated Chris Kassity, McDonald’s owner-operator. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the employee during this deeply difficult time. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate this tragedy.”
Elko High School is offering mental health support to fellow students, even though classes are still being held remotely. Psychologist and social worker staff are available by calling the school at 738-7281. Additionally, a mobile crisis team can be contacted at 702-486-7865, according to police.
Washoe County Forensic Investigative Services responded to assist in processing the crime scene. Anyone with information on the case should contact Detective Wyllie at 775-777-7310.
“The Elko Police Department would like to thank the community for all of the tips that came in during the course of this investigation,” stated a release.
