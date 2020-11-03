McDonald's murder suspect held without bail

ELKO – A Winnemucca man was booked Monday evening on an open murder charge but police are still attempting to locate the firearm used to kill a 16-year-old Elko student working at McDonald’s.

Justin Michael Mullis is being held without bail pending a court appearance. He listed his residence as Spring Creek but police said his last permanent address is Winnemucca.

Mullis is accused of walking up to the drive-thru window at the Idaho Street McDonald’s at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and fatally shooting employee Kylee Leniz. One shot was fired from a 9mm handgun, according to Elko Police Department Lt. Mike Palhegyi.

Although the shooter was wearing a disguise, police were able to use surveillance images and tips from the public to connect him with a nearby motel, where Palhegyi said police found evidence connecting him to the crime scene.

A photo of the suspect was released, and police received tips from the public that they used to identify him as Mullis.

Palhegyi said Mullis has no history of prior violent criminal activity, and police did not establish a motive.

“There’s absolutely no reason for this that we have been able to determine,” he said.