Medical examiner: No sign of sexual assault

ELKO – The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky testified Monday that she found no visible evidence of sexual assault on her body.

Ujlaky, who’s body was found on March 11, 2020, in Burner Basin three days after she was reported missing, was killed with a stab wound to the neck and strangulation, according to Dr. Julie Schrader, assistant medical examiner at the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Questioned by Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram, Schrader explained the findings of the autopsy used to determine cause of death.

During the course of the examination, Schrader said petechial hemorrhages were visible on her eye, eyelid, behind the ears, on the scalp and inside the mouth consistent with a ligature or “some kind of implement used to compress the neck.”

“Different ligatures that we see for forensic pathology would include belts, ropes and any other sort of implement that can circle or wrap around the neck,” she said.

Schrader added the neck had a “roughly rectangular impression” above the stab wound, which is common with a ligature.

She also noted her examination revealed “the most petechial hemorrhages I’ve ever seen on any autopsy I’ve ever performed.”

Testifying to the stab wound, Schrader said the autopsy revealed it was consistent with a knife, which cut the carotid artery in half. She added it was also the first time in her nearly 12-year career she had seen such a wound in a homicide autopsy.

“I cannot specifically recall for a homicide seeing a single stab wound of the neck of this nature,” she said.

When asked by Ingram about the timing of the stab wound and strangulation, Schrader said, “I would not be able to tell you which one happened first. Only that they both occurred while she was still alive. Her heart was still beating.”

She said the two “significant injuries” found during the autopsy caused her to list both causes of death in her report.

Schrader added Ujlaky had multiple bruises and scrapes on her neck, arms, legs, face and torso, as well as bruising on her collarbone.

She was found with her clothing pulled up under her arms and down to her ankles.

During further examination of the body, Schrader said she did not see injuries consistent with sexual assault, such as bleeding or tearing.

Ingram questioned Schrader on the possibility of sexual assault occurring without finding such injuries. She responded that in her career she had not confirmed someone had been attacked without injuries, but that it could not be ruled out completely.

“You can be sexually assaulted with absolutely no findings whatsoever, and it’s not uncommon in the literature of living patients who have been assaulted in any fashion,” she explained. “You can have those types of attacks, if you will, and not have any evidence of entry.”

“There can be different reasons for that,” Schrader continued. “The fear of fighting back, [or the person] is intoxicated on a substance and can’t fight back. There’s a multitude of reasons why you may be a victim of sexual assault and not have any injuries whatsoever.”

Schrader stated that toxicology results showed only caffeine in Ujlaky’s system and no controlled substances or alcohol at the time of death.

In cross-examination, Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell asked Schrader about her testimony.

During questioning, she stated she did not find any visible injuries related to sexual assault, consensual sex or forced oral sex in Ujlaky’s autopsy.

Pennell asked if visible trauma on a victim’s body “made it more probable” that sexual assault occurred or if the victim was resisting.

“It could mean that, it doesn’t have to mean that,” Schrader said.

“But it makes it more probable?” Pennell asked.

“That makes sense,” Schrader responded. “Correct, yes.”

Schrader added that when evidence is obtained, it is to speak for the victim — in this case Ujlaky — and not for prosecution or defense. “We are neutral as medical examiners. We are just providing the evidence and findings that we see.”

In redirect, Ingram asked Schrader if someone was unconscious, would they be “less capable of resisting” and would there be less trauma to the body if they were incapable of resisting.

“Correct,” Schrader responded.

Ingram asked Schrader if she was to come to a conclusion about whether someone was sexually assaulted or not based on an autopsy.

“It is our job to report findings of trauma and if we see them to document them in our report and be specifically referred to as sexual assault,” Schrader said. “So if I did see evidence of trauma of the associated areas, I would report that.”

“In your report, that you have in front of you, would it be common for you to make a conclusion that this person was sexually assaulted?” Ingram asked.

“No,” Schrader responded.

Dickey has been charged with felony open murder, including first degree murder and all lesser included offenses, sexual assault with the use of a deadly weapon, and alternate charge of sexual assault.

