Meth, heroin, fentanyl seized in Elko traffic stop

ELKO – An Elko Police Department officer seized packages of heroin, meth and fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday night.
A car was seen failing to make a complete stop at a stop sign around 9 p.m., and once pulled over off 12th Street, the driver could not produce a valid driver’s license.
Nicholas M. DeCarlo, 35, of Elko reportedly admitted to police that he was carrying drugs prior to being searched by the officer. The officer said he found seven small zip lock baggies with a white crystalline substance in one pocket, five baggies containing a reddish-brown hardened substance, and two baggies containing small blue pills stamped with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other.
The first two substances tested positive for meth and heroin. The officer did not touch the pills believed to be fentanyl because he “did not want to risk exposing myself to the illegal and deadly narcotic.”
DeCarlo was arrested on six counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, and driving with a cancelled driver’s license. His bail was listed at $60,355.
According to Nevada Department of Corrections records, DeCarlo has been sentenced to prison six times since 2007 on charges including drug possession, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, burglary, and possession of a stolen credit card.
This week's felony arrests:
Elko County Jail: Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Adam D. Hammond
Adam D. Hammond, 40, of Elko was arrested Feb. 25, 2022, at 2065 Sawyer Way for possessing a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Christopher A. Wicklander
Christopher A. Wicklander, 54, of Elko was arrested March 3, 2022, at 2065 Sawyer Way for conspiracy to possess stolen vehicle and violation of probation.
Daniel J. Holmes
Daniel J. Holmes, 35, of Carlin was arrested March 1, 2022, on the Eureka Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and violating a domestic violence restraining order. Bail: $6,140
Dustin L. Brownfield
Dustin L. Brownfield, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 26, 2022, at 1542 Chestnut St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, three counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle or property damage, driving with a suspended license, and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $4,245
James C. Adams
James C. Adams, 45, of Elko was arrested Feb. 27, 2022, at 2050 Idaho St. for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Jefferey J. Barnes
Jefferey J. Barnes, 42, of Paso Robles, California was arrested Feb. 26, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive felon from another state.
Jeffery D. Croft
Jeffery D. Croft, 48, of San Francisco was arrested Feb. 25, 2022, in the 1000 block of Railroad Street for gross misdemeanor unlawful use of emergency phone number. Bail: $2,500
Julianne Purdy
Julianne Purdy, 44, of West Valley, Utah was arrested Feb. 26, 2022, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, drug paraphernalia, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $8,590
Kassandra Tutt
Kassandra Tutt, 39, of Wendover, Utah was arrested March 3, 2022, at 925 Wells Ave. for failure to obey sex offender laws and regulations, duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or other property, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $6,880
Kayla M. Brodsho
Kayla M. Brodsho, 35, of Wells was arrested Feb. 25, 2022, at 750 First St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, false statement to obstruct a public officer, drug paraphernalia, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, failure to maintain lane, and rear license plate lamp violation. Bail: $8,455
Kevin Romero
Kevin Romero, 25, of Elko was arrested Feb. 25, 2022, at 2525 Mountain City Highway for violation of probation.
Michelle A. Bruner
Michelle A. Bruner, 53, of Spring Creek was arrested March 1, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. for felony neglect of an old or vulnerable person with death or substantial harm, and gross misdemeanor conspiracy to neglect and old or vulnerable person. No bail listed.
Rebecca M. Wrigglesworth
Rebecca M. Wrigglesworth, 48, of Elko was arrested Feb. 27, 2022, at Manzanita Drive and Union Pacific Way for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Ryker M. Miller
Ryker M. Miller, 33, of Salt Lake City was arrested Feb. 26, 2022, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $6,090
Samuel R. Leivas
Samuel R. Leivas, 50, of West Wendover was arrested March 1, 2022, at 1771 W. Butte St. for fugitive felon from another state.
Siana M. Ostler
Siana M. Ostler, 44, of Salt Lake City was arrested Feb. 26, 2022, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740
Travis J. Madrid
Travis J. Madrid, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested Feb. 26, 2022, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a driver’s license, and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates. Bail: $7,350
Tyzek J. Hansen
Tyzek J. Hansen, 39, of Brigham City, Utah was arrested Feb. 27, 2022, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Vidal L. Ruiz
Vidal L. Ruiz, 24, of Elko was arrested Feb. 27, 2022, at 805 Hillside Drive for two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $105,000
William T. Patterson
William T. Patterson, 40, of Wells was arrested March 1, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
