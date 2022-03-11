 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meth, heroin, fentanyl seized in Elko traffic stop

ELKO – An Elko Police Department officer seized packages of heroin, meth and fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

A car was seen failing to make a complete stop at a stop sign around 9 p.m., and once pulled over off 12th Street, the driver could not produce a valid driver’s license.

Nicholas M. DeCarlo, 35, of Elko reportedly admitted to police that he was carrying drugs prior to being searched by the officer. The officer said he found seven small zip lock baggies with a white crystalline substance in one pocket, five baggies containing a reddish-brown hardened substance, and two baggies containing small blue pills stamped with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other.

The first two substances tested positive for meth and heroin. The officer did not touch the pills believed to be fentanyl because he “did not want to risk exposing myself to the illegal and deadly narcotic.”

DeCarlo was arrested on six counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, and driving with a cancelled driver’s license. His bail was listed at $60,355.

According to Nevada Department of Corrections records, DeCarlo has been sentenced to prison six times since 2007 on charges including drug possession, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, burglary, and possession of a stolen credit card.

This week's felony arrests:

