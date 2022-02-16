Meth, heroin seizures jump in Elko, according to 2021 crime summary

ELKO – Drug users continue to drive much of Elko’s criminal activity but narcotics officers are fighting back, with double the amount of meth and heroin seized last year in the city.

“Drugs are still a problem in our community and they’re not going away anytime soon,” Police Chief Ty Trouten told the Elko City Council in his annual report on 2021 crime. “They’re also a large driver for all of our other crimes.”

The Elko Combined Narcotics Unit initiated 39 cases last year, 16 of which were drug-related. Those resulted in 26 arrests and the seizure of drugs with a street value of $324,835.

The seizures included a total of 10,440 grams of methamphetamine, up 6,642 grams from 2020; and 931 grams of heroin, up 484 grams from 2020.

Seizures of cocaine and other drugs, however, were only a tiny fraction of those from 2020.

Though the meth and heroin numbers from last year were much higher than 2020, Trouten said he believes drug use in the region has remained fairly steady. The amount of drugs seized in an arrest can vary significantly depending on the timing of the bust.

The Elko police and sheriff’s departments participate in the state’s narcotics task force, which investigates drug trafficking cases. Trouten said he believes most of the meth and heroin in Elko comes across the Mexico border. Fifteen years ago meth labs were common across the U.S., but they declined after crackdowns made it harder to purchase ingredients. The last time the Elko County Sheriff’s Office issued a public warning about local meth labs was in 2011.

Crime statistics

In 2021 the Elko Police Department made 930 arrests, 852 of which were adults and 78 juveniles. The department investigated 423 traffic collisions and issued 549 traffic citations. Total calls for service were 24,841, down slightly from 2020. The number of reports generated by the calls was up, however.

Severe crimes reported in the City of Elko totaled 2,089, which is down 87 incidents from 2020. Severe crimes include dozens of offenses ranging from murder and manslaughter to theft and weapons violations.

Less severe crimes totaled 1,037, which is up 86 incidents from 2020 totals. Crimes listed as less severe include bad checks, vagrancy, disorderly conduct, drunken driving, liquor law violations and trespassing.

“The property crimes tend to be going up, while some of the more serious crimes like murder, kidnapping rape … are holding steady or trending down,” Trouten said.

Still, the number of serious crimes and the amount of time it takes to investigate them are a load on detectives.

Technology has helped with the workload on less severe crimes. An online reporting system was started a few years ago and 464 cases came in over the system this past year. “That frees up a large number of hours,” Trouten said, at a savings of about $20,000 a year.

Changing categories

Recent changes in how crimes are categorized and counted make it difficult to compare criminal activity over the past five years.

Shoplifting is one of the new categories being listed separately on the annual report, and there was a major increase in Elko’s shoplifting cases with 78 last year compared with 26 in 2020.

“We’ve all seen what’s gone on in other parts of the nation, particularly California, when they mitigate the laws to where it’s an exorbitant amount to create a felony on shoplifting … where now we can’t even arrest somebody outright on shoplifting, we have to issue them a citation,” Trouten told the city council. “This is the effect. It emboldens criminals and they do more.”

The same thing is happening with thefts of parts and accessories from motor vehicles, which is up from seven cases in 2020 to 30 last year.

The more serious cases of motor vehicle theft were down slightly from 2020 but there were still 85 reports of stolen vehicles in Elko last year.

“That’s a lot,” Trouten observed. “Most of them we recover. Not many are in the same condition when they are recovered.”

Hiring staff

The EPD hired five new officers to fill vacancies in 2021. Recruitment was focused on hiring experienced officers to eliminate the need to put new officers through the Nevada POST Academy. The department hired officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department; Nye County Sheriff’s Office; Kaysville, Utah Police Department; and San Bernardino, California Police Department.

The new staff includes one detective and a part-time evidence technician.

The Detective Unit received 357 new cases in 2021, and closed 134 cases. They investigated 61 sexual assault or child abuse cases.

While continuing to investigate multiple homicides from 2020, detectives investigated two new homicides, one in January and one in August. The detective division spent considerable time investigating two suspicious death cases which were treated as homicide investigations until evidence showed otherwise.

Use of force incidents

The department started reporting on “use of force” incidents in 2021, expanding the scope of cases that are reviewed.

“So if an officer draws a Taser and points it at somebody that’s a use of force, even if they don’t deploy the Taser on them,” Trouten said. “If a K9 gets out to go after somebody, and is barking and they give up, that’s a use of force. That’s still reviewed to ensure it’s done correctly.”

Of the 24,841 calls for service there were 69 incidents where force was used. That’s less than three-tenths of one percent. A single incident may have multiple officers using force, resulting in 165 individual uses of force. High risk situations accounted for 60% of those and physical take-downs, 34%. There were nine incidents of battery on an officer, three resulting in injury.

“Overall our (use of force) stats are consistent with 2020,” Trouten said.

Licensing & permits

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect licensing and permit applications in 2021.

The EPD processed a total of 67 licensing and permit applications. These included zero brothel licenses, 37 special event liquor licenses, nine liquor license applications, four parade permits, nine solicitor/peddler applications, two temporary sexually oriented business licenses, five special event/vendor applications, and one temporary merchant application.

Drone program

In 2021, a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) program was launched to assist in a multitude of areas from searching for suspects to collecting aerial video of incidents. Two officers became licensed and certified to pilot the drone, which was purchased “with a generous donation from a local citizen.” The UAV has been deployed approximately a dozen times since the program was launched in July.

Service Awards

The department issued one 25-year service award, four 15-year service awards, and four 5-year service awards along with seven citizen service awards.

Exemplary Performance Awards went to Lt. Jason Pepper, Detective Sgt. Bryan Drake, Cpl. Shane Daz, Cpl. Dennis Williams, Officer Andrew Cunningham and Officer Kyle Craig.

Officer Nathan Gowan was named Rookie of the Year and Officer Josh Chandler was named Officer of the Year.

Mayor Reece Keener thanked the police chief for the department’s service over the past year.

“The entire council is very supportive, and just really proud of what you do,” he said.

