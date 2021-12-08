Meth trafficker sentenced to prison

ELKO – One of two people arrested in 2019 with nearly three pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

On Jan. 30, 2019, a state trooper pulled over a speeding vehicle on Interstate 80 near Wells that was determined to have been stolen. They seized meth and a handgun from the occupants.

Jesus Bernal Montes and Sheila Villalobos were arrested for narcotics, firearms and stolen vehicle violations. Law enforcement impounded the stolen vehicle and later found the large quantity of meth and half a gram of heroin in it.

Bernal Montes, 34, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was found guilty on Oct. 5 of one count of trafficking in a schedule 1 controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act.

District Judge Mason Simons sentenced him to 10 to 25 years in prison for count one and 12 to 30 months in prison for count two, to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $1,000 fine.

Villalobos has not been sentenced in the case.

Since Bernal Montes’ arrest, he has also been charged twice with battery by a prisoner at the Elko County Jail.

