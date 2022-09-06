Millions of dollars’ worth of fentanyl seized near Ely

ELKO – A Labor Day traffic stop on U.S. Highway 93 yielded more than three million dollars’ worth of fentanyl, according to Nevada State Police.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a trooper stopped a northbound vehicle for an equipment violation about 20 miles north of Ely. “Upon contact with the driver, the Trooper observed signs of possible criminal activity and requested consent to search the vehicle,” stated NSP, and the driver granted consent.

A game warden with the Nevada Department of Wildlife arrived on scene to assist the trooper, and the search yielded approximately 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl.

The estimated street value was $3.6 million, NSP reported.

The suspect, who was not identified by NSP, was arrested and charged with numerous drug-related offenses. White Pine County Sheriff officials were not immediately available for comment.

Last month, a Utah man was pulled over for speeding on U.S. 93 south of Wells, and arrested after troopers found dozens of illegal firearms and more than seven pounds of marijuana in his BMW, NSP reported.

Triston H. Steinman, 24, of Washington was booked into Elko County Jail on 38 counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, 38 counts of possessing a firearm without a serial number, and 38 counts of manufacturing or assembling a firearm without an issued serial number. His bail was listed at $965,000.