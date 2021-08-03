Miner arrested on felony child abuse charges

ELKO – A miner who managed to drive onto mine property with a car full of children and weapons has been arrested on felony child abuse charges.

Kyle A. Spear, 32, of Spring Creek was found passed out in his pickup truck at the mine on June 18, according to an Elko County sheriff’s deputy. He had apparently entered the property via a back road. Inside the truck were three children, a .357 Magnum revolver, a 10/22 rifle and a Ruger 57 semi-automatic pistol.

When fellow mine employees found him, Spear reportedly pulled the pistol out of the center console, cocked it and placed it on the dashboard of the truck.

“Mine security took the 10/22 rifle and the Ruger 57 pistol out of the truck and secured them for everyone’s safety,” the report said. The deputy later found the revolver under the driver’s seat.

Spear consented to a breath test that indicated three times the legal blood-alcohol content limit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The children were place in the custody of their mother.

Spears was charged July 8 with one count of child abuse or neglect, a category B felony; and one count of child neglect or endangerment, a gross misdemeanor.