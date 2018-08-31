OSINO — An argument between parents at a school bus stop resulted in a gunshot and one woman jailed on felony charges.
Elko County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Osino bus stop at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
“It was a disagreement between two parents, at which time the suspect Samantha pulled a handgun out,” Pitts said. “A struggle over the handgun ensued and that’s when the gun discharged.”
No one was hit, and the bullet went into the ground.
Samantha C. Noel-McLean, 30, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for assault with a deadly weapon and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Her bail was set at $22,500.
“The kids weren’t there when this happened,” Pitts said. “This happened before the bus arrived.”
Pitts did not know the nature of the argument.
“While they were wrestling for the gun, it did go off,” he said.
Nevada Highway Patrol and Elko Police Department also responded to the incident.
