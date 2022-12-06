Mom arrested on child neglect charges

ELKO – An Elko mom was arrested on felony child neglect charges after police found her passed out on a couch and unresponsive.

Police arrived at the Bullion Road residence Thursday evening to find Jennifer L. Hentges, 36, unconscious with two children, ages 11 months and 6 years, according to an officer’s statement. They were unable to wake her up, so an ambulance was called. The officer performed multiple “sternum rubs” with a baton and she eventually woke up.

The oldest child told police they had been dropped off at the home around noon, and at some point after that her mother had passed out. They had not had lunch or dinner, and she fed the younger child at one point.

Police said a similar incident happened two weeks earlier but Hentges was not arrested at that time. This time, she reportedly told police to take her to jail.

She was booked Dec. 1 on two felony counts of child neglect, with bail listed at $50,000. Hentges was no longer in jail this week, according to Elko County Sheriff records.

She was also arrested in April 2016 on four counts of theft, according to jail records.