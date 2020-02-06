Mom charged with trafficking heroin, child abuse

ELKO – An Elko mom has been charged with multiple felonies including heroin trafficking, illegal firearm possession and child abuse.
Jessica A. Hood, 34, of Elko was arrested at her Bullion Road residence in January after allegedly selling drugs last summer.
One of the purchases took place at a car wash in Elko, according to an FBI report filed with court records. Hood was observed cleaning out her car with her 5-year-old daughter present when she allegedly sold 57.5 grams of black tar heroin for $1,800.
Five days later, agents from the FBI and Elko Combined Narcotics Unit arranged a purchase at Hood’s home. Hood was reportedly paid $4,500 for 79.5 grams of heroin in that deal after an Elko SWAT team served a search warrant.
Detectives found Hood in the kitchen area of the home and her child in the dining area. They searched the master bedroom and found “several hypodermic needles loaded with heroin ready for use, some of the hypodermic needles were uncapped and the needle was exposed posing a health and safety risk,” stated an Elko Police Department report.
“Several pieces of tinfoil with burn heroin marks were located in the master bedroom. All of the tin foil and hypodermic needles were easily within reach of a 5 year old child,” the report continued.
Detectives also reported finding a small wooden box on the dresser containing a meth pipe and a plastic bag containing meth.
Two handguns were found in the closet.
Police also arrested Daniel R. Szczawinski, 31, who was found in the bathroom of the master bedroom.
In a criminal complaint filed Jan. 17, Hood is charged with 10 counts: three counts of trafficking and two counts of selling heroin; possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; abuse or neglect of a child; and allowing a child to be present during commission of a drug offense.
Hood’s bail was listed at $30,640 at the time of her arrest but she was booked again Feb. 5 on a “courtesy hold” with bail listed at $820,000.
Szczawinski was charged in the same complaint with trafficking heroin, possession of heroin, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His bail was listed at $290,000 at the time of his arrest.
Firearm possession is prohibited by someone who is an unlawful user of a controlled substance or addicted to a controlled substance, noted the complaint.