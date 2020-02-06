Mom charged with trafficking heroin, child abuse

ELKO – An Elko mom has been charged with multiple felonies including heroin trafficking, illegal firearm possession and child abuse.

Jessica A. Hood, 34, of Elko was arrested at her Bullion Road residence in January after allegedly selling drugs last summer.

One of the purchases took place at a car wash in Elko, according to an FBI report filed with court records. Hood was observed cleaning out her car with her 5-year-old daughter present when she allegedly sold 57.5 grams of black tar heroin for $1,800.

Five days later, agents from the FBI and Elko Combined Narcotics Unit arranged a purchase at Hood’s home. Hood was reportedly paid $4,500 for 79.5 grams of heroin in that deal after an Elko SWAT team served a search warrant.

Detectives found Hood in the kitchen area of the home and her child in the dining area. They searched the master bedroom and found “several hypodermic needles loaded with heroin ready for use, some of the hypodermic needles were uncapped and the needle was exposed posing a health and safety risk,” stated an Elko Police Department report.

“Several pieces of tinfoil with burn heroin marks were located in the master bedroom. All of the tin foil and hypodermic needles were easily within reach of a 5 year old child,” the report continued.

