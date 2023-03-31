ELKO – A Spring Creek mom accused of driving with children in the back seat near drug paraphernalia has been given a suspended sentence.

Darian M. Hoover was pulled over April 4, 2022, on Clarkson Drive and police said they found “many items of drug paraphernalia” including an open baggie containing hypodermic needles directly below a 7-year-old’s feet.

Two adult passengers were also in the vehicle. Police said they found suspected methamphetamine and items with suspected meth and heroin residue, but no one was arrested on drug charges.

The 7-year-old was holding a pocket knife with burn marks and a brown substance on the blade that tested presumptively positive for heroin, according to the police report. The other child was 1 year old.

Hoover, 27, pleaded no contest to gross misdemeanor child endangerment and was sentenced this week by District Judge Al Kacin to 270 days in jail, suspended with one year of probation. She was ordered not to use marijuana, alcohol, or be in a casino, and to complete a treatment plan.

According to Elko County Jail records Hoover has been arrested a dozen times in the past six years, including for a parole violation in March 2020.

In August 2019 she was arrested at a West Oak Street residence on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, obtaining a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. She pleaded guilty in June 2022 to obtaining a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent, a category D felony, and was given a suspended sentence of 12-32 months in prison by Kacin and placed on probation for 36 months.

She was also arrested in July 2019 for felony possession of a controlled substance, and in May 2019 for violation of probation and resisting a public officer.

After being arrested in May 2018 for felony possession of a controlled substance, Hoover pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was ordered by Kacin to serve 12 days in jail.