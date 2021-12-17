Mom sentenced to 25 years for strangling daughter

ELKO – An Elko woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the strangling death of her adult daughter last year.

Judith Zavala, 62, received her sentence Wednesday from Elko District Judge Al Kacin, and will be eligible for parole in 10 years.

A jury found Zavala guilty of second degree murder on Oct. 14.

Defense counsel from the Elko County Public Defender’s office, including Kelsey Angeley and Matthew Pennell, explained to jurors that Zavala had reached a breaking point after caring for 24-year-old April around the clock for two years.

April was believed to autistic from an early age and Zavala said her condition had worsened due to changes in behavior that lessened her ability to communicate. She had also become incontinent and required more one-on-one care.

On the afternoon of June 14, 2020, Zavala was helping April get dressed when April refused assistance. Zavala said at that moment she “broke” and put her hands around April’s neck until she stopped breathing.

Initially, Zavala said her daughter stopped breathing and fell to the floor, adding that she did not know how to administer CPR and did not call 911 or seek help from a neighbor. The next day during an interview with investigators, she confessed that she “snapped” and strangled April.

The prosecution, led by Elko County Deputy District Attorney Justin Barainca, asked the jury to find Zavala guilty of first-degree murder.

Zavala was credited with 549 days served in the Elko County Jail.

