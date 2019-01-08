ELKO – A Montello man has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening ambulance personnel who responded to a call for help.
John L. Hornback, 76, is also accused of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and failure to register as a sex offender.
On the night of August 22, Elko County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from Hornback’s caregiver who said he was having chest pains and had lost his nitroglycerin pills. He said the pain got worse after he drank too many straight shots of vodka.
While the ambulance was en route, Hornback reportedly became “uncooperative and irrational,” and believed the ambulance crew was “out to get him,” according to a deputy’s report.
Deputies were told that Hornback had several firearms. When one of the two female ambulance crew members approached him, he allegedly moved toward a .22-caliber weapon sitting on the bench next to him. The crew members quickly moved down the road and later were told by the caregiver that Hornback “has a .30-06 and they needed to get farther away.”
Deputies and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers arrived again on Oct. 6 when Hornback, using the name John Hanson, reportedly became “uncooperative” and demanded they leave his residence. Several firearms were located.
Deputies determined that Hornback had a prior conviction of theft/larceny from Wyoming in 1970, and a prior arrest for sexual assault from Montana in 1992. He was determined to be a registered sex offender out of Arizona but had not registered in Nevada.
Hornback was arrested Jan. 3 on a warrant, with bail set at $45,075.
