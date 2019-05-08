{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Montello man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to kill his mother with a machete.

An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy and a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper responded to a domestic violence report Saturday in the Pilot Valley area. Yount, 32, apparently had been drinking earlier in the day and allegedly slapped the woman before going to get a machete out of the shed.

He was not at the residence when law enforcement arrived. He was found a short time later by the trooper, who stopped the vehicle he was driving.

Yount faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, battery and second-offense domestic battery. He was previously charged with domestic violence in Florida.

His bail at Elko County Jail was listed at $25,420.

