ELKO – A Montello man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to kill his mother with a machete.
An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy and a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper responded to a domestic violence report Saturday in the Pilot Valley area. Yount, 32, apparently had been drinking earlier in the day and allegedly slapped the woman before going to get a machete out of the shed.
He was not at the residence when law enforcement arrived. He was found a short time later by the trooper, who stopped the vehicle he was driving.
Yount faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, battery and second-offense domestic battery. He was previously charged with domestic violence in Florida.
His bail at Elko County Jail was listed at $25,420.
