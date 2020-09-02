Montello man arrested in shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Montello man was arrested Friday night on attempted murder and other charges following an argument in which he allegedly shot another man in the shoulder.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Pilot Valley Road by a man who said he was shot when he visited Roy Balfour, 62, to confront him about a compressor.

The man said he was carrying a pistol on his waist when they got into an argument, and Balfour tackled him and tried to choke him. Balfour then pulled out a .22-caliber pistol and placed it on the man’s head, according to the deputy’s declaration of probable cause. The man pushed the pistol away from his head, then Balfour allegedly placed it on his right shoulder and fired.

The victim told deputies he then got into his truck and drove to State Route 233, where he met first responders.

Balfour was arrested for attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, and attempted discharge of weapon endangering persons. His bail was listed at $160,000.

Formal charged had not been filed as of Wednesday, according to court officials.

