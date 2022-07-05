Montello man arrested in Utah after skipping bail in Elko County

ELKO – A Montello man accused of eluding police in a car with meth and stolen property in December was arrested Sunday in Box Elder County, Utah, for failure to appear in court on the Nevada charges.

Robert L. Aviles, 38, was booked into Elko County Jail on Sunday with bail listed at $35,000. He was arrested on the night of Dec. 8 in West Wendover as police investigated a report of a burglary at a casino.

West Wendover police located a vehicle matching the description of one used in the theft. They chased the Toyota pickup through a residential area at speeds of 50 mph, according to an officer’s report. The pickup turned into a casino parking lot, jumped a curb, and Aviles fled on foot.

A substance that tested positive for methamphetamine was recovered from the vehicle, along with an iPhone that had been reported missing in a separate burglary case.

Aviles was charged with eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of stolen goods including “several cell phones, tablets, player’s cards, bank card, and other miscellaneous items …”

According to Nevada Department of Corrections records, Aviles was sentenced in 2004 to 2-5 years in prison for attempted burglary. He was later sentenced to prison on five attempted burglary charges, grand larceny, fraudulent use of a credit card, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

In 2007 he was accused of breaking into an office at the Red Lion Hotel in Elko, stealing a master key and entering guest rooms, according to Elko Daily files.

