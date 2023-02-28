ELKO – A Montello man convicted of lewdness two years ago is scheduled for mandatory parole release from Northern Nevada Correctional Center in April.

Wade T. Shupe, 51, was arrested in August 2019 on a warrant charging him with child abuse, coercion, and 10 counts of open or gross lewdness.

According to court documents, a female alleged that starting in 2014, Shupe had “committed numerous acts of sexual conduct upon or with [the victim] against her will which gradually grew in severity.”

The victim told an Elko County Sheriff’s detective that Shupe started with cuddling and kissing, which led to inappropriate touching and conduct “that she did not want or invite.” She also alleged that Shupe would choke her or use force to make her comply.

He pleaded no contest to three counts of open or gross lewdness, second or subsequent offense, and was sentenced to 38-96 months in prison by District Judge Al Kacin.

The court documents said Shupe was also convicted of open or gross lewdness in Elko District Court on Nov. 9, 2001.

Elko County Jail records also state he was booked in May 2003 on a warrant charging aggravated stalking and habitual criminal behavior; in December 2007 on an unspecified warrant; and in June 2017 for domestic battery by strangulation.