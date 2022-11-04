More murder, attempted murder cases still in Elko courts

ELKO – With two first-degree murder trials wrapped up this year, several other murder and attempted murder cases are still working their way through Elko’s courts.

The latest action came Thursday when Brittany S. Figiel pleaded not guilty to open murder, including first-degree murder, with the use of a deadly weapon.

Figiel, 23, is accused of the stabbing death of her ex-husband Timothy Figiel on June 8 at a Bullion Road residence.

Additionally, a motion to reduce bail or release Figiel on her own recognizance was denied by Judge Mason Simons. Trail was set for March.

On Monday, Austin Himmelman, 32, changed his not guilty plea to no contest to a lower charge of manslaughter in a murder case stemming from nearly two years ago.

Himmelman is now convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Matthew Baze, and battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm, resulting from a shooting on Jan. 7, 2020. He is expected to be sentenced in January.

One pending murder case and one attempted murder case are awaiting preliminary hearings in Elko Justice Court. In District Court, one case could go to trial by the end of the year, and another case is still awaiting a plea from a defendant who reportedly left the country.

Already this year, Bryce Dickey and Justin Mullis were convicted in jury trials of the deaths of two 16-year-old girls in incidents about seven months apart in 2020.

Dickey was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after a minimum of 46 years has been served. Mullis accepted an agreement to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Joshua Melton

Joshua W. Melton, 52, was charged with open murder, including first-degree murder, in a fatal shooting near the Hot Hole on Aug. 4, 2021.

Police were called to a residence about a possible shooting and found Edward T. Gilbreath dead at the scene.

According to court documents filed on July 1, investigators said Melton shot Gilbreath with a .17-caliber revolver. He told police he was “fed up” with Gilbreath leaving personal property and trash around his trailer.

First responders said Gilbreath had a knife clutched in his right hand. Melton told police he did not see the knife, did not feel threatened, and that Gilbreath possessed no weapons.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 9 in Elko Justice Court.

Shaun Davenport

Shaun Davenport, 44, was arrested for attempted murder on July 2, 2021, after allegedly shooting at his wife as she fled a domestic dispute. The woman was not injured.

He has pleaded not guilty to six charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm from or within a structure or vehicle within a prohibited area, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His trial is set for December in Elko District Court.

Roy Balfour

Roy Balfour, 64, of Montello was booked in Elko County Jail on Aug. 28, 2020, for allegedly shooting another man in the shoulder.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Pilot Valley Road by a man who claimed Balfour shot him when the man confronted him about a compressor. The man further stated Balfour tackled him and tried to choke him, then pulled out a .22-caliber pistol and placed it on the man’s head.

When the man pushed the gun away from his head, Balfour allegedly placed the weapon on the man’s right shoulder and fired.

Balfour was charged with attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, and lesser charges of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and assault with a deadly weapon, along with carrying a concealed explosive, pneumatic gun, firearm or dangerous weapon without a permit.

On July 22, Balfour was scheduled for arraignment in Elko District Court Department 3. He did not enter a plea and was noted for being “out of the country” by the court. Judge Mason Simons issued a bench warrant for Balfour, who had been released on his own recognizance.

Mark Forcum

Mark Forcum, 29, was arrested Aug. 17 for attempted murder after allegedly striking a male relative with his car at the intersection of Fifth and Cedar streets.

The victim told Elko Police he and Forcum had an argument earlier through text messages about Forcum “not being dependable.” He claimed Forcum drove his Mustang toward him in the intersection and knocked him down to the street.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 8 in Elko Justice Court.

Cody Twitchell

An attempted murder case was closed after an Elko man was arrested in April for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend who was moving out of their residence and had stopped by to get her belongings, including the gun Twitchell allegedly used in the incident.

Cody Twitchell, 29, was booked into Elko County Jail on April 5 after police were called to a Winchester Drive apartment that evening.

The girlfriend told police she did not want to press charges. Another woman who was sitting next to Twitchell on the couch during the incident declined to give police a statement.

According to Elko Justice Court, the case has been officially closed.

Sabrina Yeager

Another attempted murder case was also closed following an incident in Wells about two years ago.

Sabrina Yeager, 36, of Wells was arrested on Sept. 5, 2020, at the Wells Rodeo Grounds for allegedly firing a 9mm handgun at an ex-boyfriend as he sat in a vehicle two days earlier.

She was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Justice Court also stated this case has been officially closed.