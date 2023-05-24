Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELKO – A verbal argument turned to rock-throwing and then gunfire at an east-end motel.

Nathan R. Cortez, 18, of Elko is accused of firing multiple shots in the air and one toward a person, according to an Elko Police Department detective’s report.

Police were called to the motel on the evening of May 16. A couple stated they had previous arguments with another couple, and there was a new confrontation in the parking lot while one of them was driving and Cortez was a passenger in the backseat.

The driver allegedly attempted to run over a woman so her partner began throwing large rocks at the windshield. Then Cortez got out of the vehicle and allegedly began firing. Detectives collected five .45-caliber casings.

In a police interview, Cortez “admitted to firing the weapon in the air, and stated he possibly could have fired a round” at the alleged victim. He also “admitted to ditching the firearm after the shooting and fleeing the scene,” the report said.

Cortez turned himself in at the Elko Police Station a few days later and was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun where persons might be endangered.

He was booked into jail on $22,500 bail but the amount was reduced to $2,000 in Elko Justice Court.