Mother pleads not guilty in strangulation death of adult daughter

ELKO – An Elko woman accused in the strangulation death of her adult daughter pleaded not guilty in district court on Monday afternoon.

Judith I. Zavala, 61, is charged with one felony count of open murder in the death of 24-year-old April Heather Zavala, who died on June 14.

Zavala made her plea during her arraignment before Judge Nancy Porter in Elko District Court Department 1.

According to court documents, police were called to an Elko residence about an unassisted death.

Zavala explained to police her daughter was a high-functioning autistic and she was her daughter’s primary caregiver. The mother said her daughter’s behavior had changed over the past few months and she had become unmanageable and unable to communicate as well as having “fits and outbursts.”

On that afternoon, Zavala said her husband and son were out fishing when her daughter had stopped breathing and she fell to the floor. She said she “panicked” and did not call 911, administer CPR or seek help from neighbors.

After her husband returned home that evening, 911 was called. An autopsy conducted by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s office in Reno later determined the cause of death was strangulation.