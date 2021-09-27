New law calls for citations, not cuffs

ELKO – Beginning Oct. 1, people accused of most nonviolent misdemeanors will face citations but not arrest, and Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said this change could upset business owners who don’t know about the new law.
“I want to make the community aware,” he said. “I think it will create some outrage in the community.”
The chief said as an example, if a gas station-convenience store clerk called police because someone was disturbing the peace, as of Oct. 1 a police officer would present the suspect with a citation but couldn’t take them away in a police car on first offense.
“I expect the secondary effect will be more work for law enforcement. They won’t be put in ‘time out’ so to speak,” which is jail, he said.
The new law applies to petty crimes but offenses such as driving under the influence or domestic battery can still lead to arrest, Trouten said.
The statute, passed by the Nevada Legislature as AB 440, orders law enforcement to issue citations to first-time nonviolent misdemeanor offenders. Citations for traffic, vessel or wildlife misdemeanors that would be “punishable as misdemeanors that do not constitute repeat offenses, crimes of violence or certain prohibited offenses” are to be cited.
The statute also stipulates that a citation may not be issued if the violation ceases and if the property or another person is not in imminent danger.
Elko Police Department’s Lt. Mike Palhegyi told the Elko Daily Free Press in July that other states with similar laws are seeing businesses close and leave urban areas because owners are tired of witnessing crimes, such as petty larceny, take place without legal recourse.
AB 440 also states that at the “arraignment of a defendant in justice court or municipal court, before the entry of a plea, the court may determine whether the defendant is eligible for assignment to a preprosecution diversion program established pursuant to NRS 174.032.”
The statute says that the “court shall receive input from the prosecuting attorney and the attorney for the defendant, if any, whether the defendant would benefit from and is eligible for assignment to the program.”
Those who are not eligible are those accused of a crime of violence, vehicular manslaughter or driving under the influence.
Trouten said even if a citation is issued instead of an arrest, the district attorney’s office still must prosecute.
The DA’s office, municipal court and public defenders will be affected by another upcoming law change that requires court action within 48 hours instead of 72 hours. Trouten said that means weekend duty for the courts, public defender’s office and DA’s office. The changes require reasonable bail, which can mean “more criminals back on the streets.”
Traffic law changes that are set go into effect Jan. 1 will affect law enforcement, too. The new law treats most minor traffic offenses like civil cases, which will mean major changes for the courts.
Trouten said this change also could be problematic because no warrants will be issued for traffic offenses.