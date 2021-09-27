New law calls for citations, not cuffs

ELKO – Beginning Oct. 1, people accused of most nonviolent misdemeanors will face citations but not arrest, and Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said this change could upset business owners who don’t know about the new law.

“I want to make the community aware,” he said. “I think it will create some outrage in the community.”

The chief said as an example, if a gas station-convenience store clerk called police because someone was disturbing the peace, as of Oct. 1 a police officer would present the suspect with a citation but couldn’t take them away in a police car on first offense.

“I expect the secondary effect will be more work for law enforcement. They won’t be put in ‘time out’ so to speak,” which is jail, he said.

The new law applies to petty crimes but offenses such as driving under the influence or domestic battery can still lead to arrest, Trouten said.

The statute, passed by the Nevada Legislature as AB 440, orders law enforcement to issue citations to first-time nonviolent misdemeanor offenders. Citations for traffic, vessel or wildlife misdemeanors that would be “punishable as misdemeanors that do not constitute repeat offenses, crimes of violence or certain prohibited offenses” are to be cited.