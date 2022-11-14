New trial ordered for former deputy

ELKO – A former Elko County Sheriff’s deputy will face a retrial on sexual assault and controlled substance charges stemming from a split verdict about three months ago.

A new trial for Richard Lespade was ordered Monday to be reset in Elko District Court by Judge Mason Simonsn.

A jury acquitted Lespade of sexual assault and battery of a woman on Aug. 30, but could not reach a verdict on a separate sexual assault charge and sale or transportation of a controlled substance.

Lespade then resigned as a deputy for the Elko County Sheriff’s office, where he once served in the detention division. Prior to that, he had been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the trial.

Lespade pleaded not guilty to four counts related to two incidents that occurred about six years apart. He was accused of biting the woman’s ear at the time of one assault in 2020 and giving her the amphetamine Adderall, purportedly to keep her in the relationship.

The jury found Lespade not guilty of the 2020 sexual assault and felony battery, but could not reach a decision on the 2014 incident and felony controlled substance charge.

After the verdict was returned, Simons declared a mistrial on the charges.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said after the trial they were continuing an internal affairs investigation.

A trial date has not yet been determined.