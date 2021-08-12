NHP seizes 60 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

ELKO – Sixty pounds of marijuana was discovered in a vehicle stopped for speeding nine miles west of Elko on I-80 nearly two weeks ago.

A Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a black 2021 Volkswagen passenger car for driving above the posted speed limit, according to a press release from the NHP sent on Thursday.

“During his investigation, the Trooper identified possible criminal activity and obtained a warrant to search the vehicle,” the NHP stated. “The Trooper subsequently located approximately 60 pounds of marijuana inside the trunk of the vehicle.”

The driver, Muhammad Naeem, 33, of Inglewood, California, was taken into custody and booked at the Elko County Jail.

He was charged with one count of trafficking marijuana, one count of transporting a controlled substance, one count of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, and speeding 11-20 mph over limit.

