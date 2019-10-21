ELKO – Police are continuing to follow up on leads after more than a dozen gunshots were fired at a house in a neighborhood off North Fifth Street early Saturday morning.
Police were called at about 5:15 a.m., said Lt. Mike Palhegyi.
When they arrived they found that multiple gunshots had struck a home and vehicle, while some shots also hit other residences and a second vehicle.
Residents were home at the time but no one was injured.
“The attack appears to have been targeted,” Palhegyi said. Regarding the other homes being hit, he said “I think it was just bad shooting.”
After obtaining a warrant, police searched a vehicle that may have been involved in the crime, Palhegyi said late Monday afternoon.
Police did not release the address of the home that was targeted.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Elko police detectives at 777-7310.
So hilarious! I now live in Boise ID, a town and area of almost 500,000 residents, and the crime level is nowhere near the violence Elko people do. Elko is a town of crime and violence, with more murders, shootings, and domestic violence than the entire town I live in now? Would make a great study to see why Elko people are so violent.
Yeah so hilarious people could have been hurt, you want a standing ovation or something for your input? You degenerate pig
ElkoCourts I fail to see humor in a senseless crime, regardless of where it took place. What is funny is your lack of evidence that Boise is a town without crime. Since you no longer live here, let it go. I guarantee we'll do our best to live without your crappy attitude.
Elko Courts is right about Elko. I don't know about Boise. The crime in this town is out of control, and it makes me sick.
