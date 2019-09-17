ELKO – Two men have been shot to death in Elko County this year but no one has been charged with either of the homicides.
One case was determined to be justifiable homicide by Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram, and the other is still being reviewed by the DA.
Cory J. Bobb, 33, was killed outside a Wells residence late on the night of April 29. A deputy was called at approximately 11:32 a.m. on a report of a man screaming outside a residence. Prior to their arrival at the scene, the deputy received information that indicated the man had been shot by the homeowner.
The deputy found Bobb outside the residence, lying on his side. Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene where Bobb was later pronounced dead.
The homeowner was not identified by the sheriff’s office, which turned the case over to the district attorney.
“I determined that the shooting was justified, so no charges were filed,” Ingram told the Elko Daily Free Press this week.
Elko County Jail records show that Bobb had been arrested multiple times in recent years on charges including battery, battery on a protected person, and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.
In another case, an Elko man was found dead at Angel Park in the early morning hours of Aug. 3.
Marcus David Rogers, 25, died from a single gunshot wound, according to Elko police.
Police were able to identify the shooter from a text message found on Rogers’ phone, which was left with his body. They also tracked down a third man at the scene, identified as Dustin Johnnie, who lived near the park and told police he was asked to serve as “intimidation” in an attempted robbery.
“The investigation revealed that [Rogers], under the ruse of a drug deal, had arranged with Dustin Johnnie to commit a robbery,” stated a release from the Elko Police Department. “The intended victim of the attempted robbery became involved in a physical altercation with Marcus Rogers during the attempted robbery, resulting in a single handgun round being fired, which mortally wounded the decedent.”
Johnnie, 28, of Elko was arrested three weeks later on a felony warrant for conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery. His bail was listed at $100,000.
According to documents filed with the complaint against Johnnie, the shooter – also an Elko resident -- has been cooperating with police in the investigation.
A detective’s report sheds some light on the incident that began on Aug. 2 with an earlier drug deal involving a Spring Creek man. Police were told that Rogers was present at the deal.
The buyer said he purchased what he thought was heroin from the Spring Creek resident, but “instead it was simply a rock, similar to what a person would find on the ground,” the detective’s report said.
When the buyer tried to contact the seller to complain, he found that he had been blocked out of the seller’s Facebook Messenger account.
The buyer told police he later received a Facebook Messenger chat from Rogers. They discussed the transaction and Rogers reportedly agreed to repay the man. They met, at which time Rogers reportedly gave the man an empty “tooter” – a device used for inhaling drugs.
Rogers contacted the man again and they met at the Gold Dust West casino and gambled briefly, then Rogers reportedly asked to borrow the man’s truck to go to Round Mountain, in exchange for a gram of heroin. The man refused.
Then they drove to the Red Lion Casino across town, along with the man’s girlfriend. Rogers went inside the casino, then came back out and asked the man to drive him to Angel Park. They left the casino, with Rogers riding in the back seat.
After parking by the restrooms at the park, the driver observed another man approaching his vehicle and thought he would be assisting in the drug deal. Instead, Rogers reportedly asked the driver to open his door.
The driver told police that instead of being handed some heroin, Rogers began punching him and trying to pull him out of the vehicle. Then Rogers went around to the passenger side where the driver’s girlfriend was sitting. The driver told police that Rogers was reaching for the keys to the vehicle, so he pulled a gun out from between his seat and the console, and fired at Rogers after warning him that he would shoot.
Rogers was mortally wounded. The driver backed out of the parking space, running over Rogers as he fled the scene.
The shooter and his attorney later met with police to discuss the incident.
