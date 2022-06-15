No charges have been filed in August 2021 homicide in Elko

ELKO – An Elko man arrested more than 10 months ago for shooting and killing an acquaintance off Bullion Road has not been formally charged in the case.

On Aug. 3, the Elko Police Department arrested Joshua W. Melton, 51, on suspicion of open murder following a shooting near the Hot Hole, a geothermal spring on the south edge of town. According to the police detective’s declaration of probable cause, Melton shot Edward T. Gilbreath, 37, during an altercation.

Melton identified himself as the shooter, and Gilbreath was armed with a knife that “was still in his hand” upon the arrival of police, the detective reported.

Melton told police they had been arguing about some items in his yard when Gilbreath began to approach him aggressively.

“Joshua explained that as Edward approached him he (Joshua) drew a pistol he wore on his side in hope of scaring Edward,” the detective wrote. “Joshua said that he inadvertently shot Edward.”

Melton was allowed to leave the scene after his initial interview. He was arrested the following day after a subsequent interview.

According to Elko County Jail records, Gilbreath had been arrested four times since the beginning of the year, including on charges of domestic battery, abuse of an old or vulnerable person, felony possession of a controlled substance, battery on a protected person, and violating a domestic violence temporary protective order.

Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram confirmed this week that Melton has not been charged in the homicide, and he has been released on his own recognizance.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Ingram told the Elko Daily. "We received additional report(s) from law enforcement regarding this case as recently as May 25, 2022. We expect to have a decision soon."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1