 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

No further details on Carlin-area homicide

  • 0
Carlin homicide scene

Several law enforcement agencies searched this area along an Interstate 80 frontage road west of Carlin overnight for a suspect in a Tuesday evening homicide.

 ELKO COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT.

ELKO – A 16-hour manhunt for a homicide suspect in Eureka County ended Wednesday, but the Eureka County Sheriff is not saying whether he was found alive or is in custody.

“Next of kin notifications for the victim and the suspect have not been made,” Jesse Watts told the Elko Daily Free Press.

Several law enforcement agencies were called to a frontage road just west of Carlin around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting. The area south of Interstate 80 contains numerous vehicles and pieces of heavy equipment.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Daniel G. Goodyear, 58, and said he was considered to be armed and dangerous.

That prompted the Elko County Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols around Carlin schools Wednesday morning.

“This is an extra precaution only to ensure the safety of the students, teachers, and school,” stated the sheriff’s office. “We do not have any intel to believe he is in that area.”

People are also reading…

Watts posted a notice about 16 hours later that Goodyear had been located. He said no further information would be released until Thursday.

According to Elko County Jail records, Goodyear was a resident of Spring Creek in April 2015 when he was arrested on a charge of neglecting an old or vulnerable person.

+1 
Daniel Goodyear

Goodyear
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
6

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko man gets prison for battery

Elko man gets prison for battery

ELKO – An Elko man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison after striking a man in the head with a walking stick last summer.

Divorces

Divorces

March 11John Robert Perfect III and Valerie Ann Perfect, married May 17, 2008

Man sentenced for damaging vehicles

Man sentenced for damaging vehicles

ELKO – A Spring Creek man accused of attempting to break into vehicles in Elko last summer has been sentenced to jail time and to pay restitut…

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration looks to give NASA historic 2023 budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News