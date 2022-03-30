No further details on Carlin-area homicide

ELKO – A 16-hour manhunt for a homicide suspect in Eureka County ended Wednesday, but the Eureka County Sheriff is not saying whether he was found alive or is in custody.

“Next of kin notifications for the victim and the suspect have not been made,” Jesse Watts told the Elko Daily Free Press.

Several law enforcement agencies were called to a frontage road just west of Carlin around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting. The area south of Interstate 80 contains numerous vehicles and pieces of heavy equipment.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Daniel G. Goodyear, 58, and said he was considered to be armed and dangerous.

That prompted the Elko County Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols around Carlin schools Wednesday morning.

“This is an extra precaution only to ensure the safety of the students, teachers, and school,” stated the sheriff’s office. “We do not have any intel to believe he is in that area.”

Watts posted a notice about 16 hours later that Goodyear had been located. He said no further information would be released until Thursday.

According to Elko County Jail records, Goodyear was a resident of Spring Creek in April 2015 when he was arrested on a charge of neglecting an old or vulnerable person.

