No prison time for extended 'test drive'

ELKO – A man who drove off with a woman’s car during a test drive has been given a suspended sentence.

Adan S. Galvan-Martinez, 21, and another man responded to a Facebook car sale ad in Wells, and left their flatbed pickup with Idaho plates behind as they took off in the woman’s 2006 Lincoln Navigator. When they didn’t return within an hour she contacted law enforcement, who determined that the pickup had been stolen in Idaho.

Her car was recovered the following morning in Battle Mountain, but by that time the pair had reportedly stolen another vehicle and left the area. On the following morning, authorities in Idaho reported finding that vehicle with two men inside. Galvan-Martinez was identified by the Wells woman as the man who drove off with her car, according to a deputy’s report.

He pleaded guilty to principle to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence Aug. 30 by District Judge Al Kacin after serving 89 days in jail.

Galvan-Martinez was also ordered to pay $424 restitution to the victim and $509 to cover his extradition fee.

