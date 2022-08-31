No prison time in hotel credit card theft case

ELKO – An Elko man has received two suspended sentences in addition to one he was handed last summer.

Caden L. McClellan, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering a forged instrument in separate cases. He was sentenced Aug. 16 to four years in prison for each case by District Judge Kriston Hill but the sentences were suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.

McClellan was already on probation from a previous conviction for fraudulent use of a credit card. He was sentenced in July 2021 by Hill to four years in prison after that guilty plea, but the sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.

In the current cases, McClellan was ordered to pay $5,186 in restitution on one charge and $409 on the other.

He was arrested in October 2021 after a woman staying at a hotel-casino in Elko reported she was missing a folder containing credit cards, personal identification and other important documents. She noticed the theft after arriving home in California.

Several fraudulent charges had been made on her credit card by then. Police went to Walmart, where one charge was made by a man about an hour after the woman had left Elko. Another charge was made later in the day by a man in different clothing, accompanied by a woman.

The couple was then spotted by another officer in the 3000 block of Idaho Street. McClellan was found to be in possession of four of the credit cards, according to a police report. Charges had also been made at a gas station and fast food restaurant, along with two ATM withdrawals.

He was originally arrested on three counts of burglary, four counts of obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent, and three counts of fraud by authorized cardholder of debit or credit card or ID.

McClellan was also arrested in October 2016 in Carlin for burglary, four counts of forgery, abuse of an old or vulnerable person, and theft. He pleaded guilty in November 2017 to conspiracy to commit forgery and was given a suspended sentence by District Judge Nancy Porter.