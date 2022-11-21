Nonprofit's donated vehicle gets stolen

ELKO – The Good Deed Project is seeking the community’s help in locating a stolen vehicle that was recently donated to the organization by the Elko County Juvenile Detention Center.

The red 2000 Ford Explorer with the words “Fire Rescue” on the vehicle was reported stolen from Sunnyside Avenue in the neighborhood behind the Elko Junction Shopping Center, said Mandy Telleria, founder of the Good Deed Project.

“It was a generous gift to aid in setting up services in Elko,” Telleria posted on social media. “Now it’s gone. I have no words.”

Telleria, a native of Elko County, started the Good Deed Project in Las Vegas about eight years ago. She established a local branch of the nonprofit organization this year that aims to provide home furnishings and appliance repair, plumbing and electrical services to low-income families and individuals.

She called the theft “awful.”

“I’m praying it’s found and still in working condition and not trashed,” she said on Monday.

If anyone has information, the public is asked to call the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7310.