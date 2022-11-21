 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Nonprofit's donated vehicle gets stolen

  • 0
Stolen 2000 Ford Explorer

A red 2000 Ford Explorer with the words "Fire Rescue" donated by Elko County Juvenile Detention Center Assistant Chief Brian Boatman was reported stolen on Nov. 21. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – The Good Deed Project is seeking the community’s help in locating a stolen vehicle that was recently donated to the organization by the Elko County Juvenile Detention Center.

The red 2000 Ford Explorer with the words “Fire Rescue” on the vehicle was reported stolen from Sunnyside Avenue in the neighborhood behind the Elko Junction Shopping Center, said Mandy Telleria, founder of the Good Deed Project.

“It was a generous gift to aid in setting up services in Elko,” Telleria posted on social media. “Now it’s gone. I have no words.”

Elko County native Mandy Telleria talks about the Good Deed Project that she started in Las Vegas and is bringing to the Elko area in an interview on Aug. 2, 2022.

Telleria, a native of Elko County, started the Good Deed Project in Las Vegas about eight years ago. She established a local branch of the nonprofit organization this year that aims to provide home furnishings and appliance repair, plumbing and electrical services to low-income families and individuals.

People are also reading…

She called the theft “awful.”

“I’m praying it’s found and still in working condition and not trashed,” she said on Monday.

If anyone has information, the public is asked to call the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7310.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested following fatal crash

Man arrested following fatal crash

ELKO – An Owyhee man was arrested early Friday morning on a felony DUI charge after his vehicle crashed into the river north of Wildhorse, res…

Divorces

Divorces

Nov. 7Doughlas Ryan Holladay and Kymberlee Jae Holladay, married Jan. 3, 2017

New trial ordered for former deputy

New trial ordered for former deputy

ELKO – A former Elko County Sheriff’s deputy will face a retrial on sexual assault and controlled substance charges stemming from a split verd…

Elko District Court sentencings

Elko District Court sentencings

Department 2 – Judge Al KacinOct. 3Joseph Randal Berumen, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit to own or possess a firearm by a prohibit…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News